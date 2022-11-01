Soup’s On! campaign supporting area restaurants for 3rd season

Soup’s On! has become a new tradition of supporting local restaurants with its third soup season underway now.
SERVING IT UP. Shelves of fresh-frozen soup ready to be picked-up at FEED Kitchens Tuesday...
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A Dane County organization is turning up the heat this fall, making it their mission to encourage residents to not only shop local, but eat local.

Soup’s On! returns to the Madison area for it’s third season, where each week new restaurants take part in the project preparing fresh homemade soup. The frozen quarts make their way to KEEP Kitchens where customers can pick them pick up (or have delivered) each Tuesday and enjoy at home!

All of the proceeds go directly to the area’s restaurant industry. Last year with the community’s support more than $83,000 was raised. Dane Buy Local alongside KEEP Kitchens also offers an option at check-out to donate a quart of soup to Healthy Food For All, a program that helps Dane Co. families have access to healthy food.

Soup is available for order Wednesday through Saturday with pick-up (or delivery) the following Tuesday.

New this year, baked goods from FEED Kitchens are available!

Pick up is located at FEED Kitchens, 1219 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, from 4:00 - 5:30 p.m.

