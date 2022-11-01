Starting November feeling more like September

Key Takeaways

Upper 60s & 70s next few days

Rain chances to end the week

Followed by cooler temperatures

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Though it seemed like the 70s we had a few weeks ago would be the last of the season, they’re back in the forecast! Many towns should be able to reach the low 70s in the next 3 days or will at least make it to the upper 60s. Though it doesn’t look like we’ll be breaking any record temperatures, we’ll be just a few degrees shy. Skies remain clear through Wednesday, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies on Thursday.

Friday is when our rain chances will begin, as a cold front approaches the state. I would expect scattered showers on Friday, with temperatures in the low 60s. As of right now, it looks like Saturday will be the wettest day as the heart of the system passes through bringing more widespread rainfall and possibly a few rumbles of thunder.

Temperatures will be cooler behind this system leading into next week, but will still be warm for this time of year. Highs will cool from the 60s on Saturday to the mid-50s by Monday. Overnight lows still look to remain mild in the 40s and 50s.

