Wisconsin DMV extends hours ahead of election

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - To prepare voters for the upcoming election, The Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will extend its hours next week.

DMV customer services centers that are open on Monday (Nov. 7) and Tuesday (Nov. 8) will remain open until 6 p.m. The extended hours aim to give those needing a photo ID more time to visit a DMV.

The DMV reminds Wisconsin voters that there is no separate “voter ID,” and most voters already have some form of ID to show at the polls, including a Wisconsin driver license or ID.

Anyone without the required identification to vote can get an ID from the DMV at no cost. Voters who need their first Wisconsin ID should begin at the DMV’s website.

Required documents, including a birth certificate, proof of identity and Wisconsin residency, must be brought to the DMV when obtaining an official Wisconsin ID card. Voters who don’t have the necessary documentation can use the ID Petition Process (IDPP) to obtain a receipt valid for voting while the remaining documents are obtained. IDPP is free of charge.

The DMV encourages voters who don’t have an ID to start the process now. Anyone with questions can call the DMV’s toll-free voter ID hotline at (844) 588-1069. The Wisconsin Elections Commission’s website has information regarding voter eligibility, poll locations and voter registration information.

