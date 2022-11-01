Wisconsin DOJ further investigates alleged robocallers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two companies allegedly involved in making illegal robocalls will come under more scrutiny from a national task force dedicated to stopping the practice, Wisconsin’s Department of Justice announced.

The national Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force revealed that it had filed civil investigative demands (CIDs) against two organizations- Michael Lansky LLC, which operates as Avid Telecom, and One Eye. The CIDs detail evidence provided by the task force that it believes provide a reasonable basis for its investigations.

Avid Telecom is accused of knowingly accepting and routing illegal robocalls. One Eye is accused of operating contrary to a cease-and-desist letter it received from the Federal Communications Commission.

“Companies that facilitate illegal robocalls are part of the problem,” said Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul. “The national Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force is working to prevent illegal robocalls.”

There are 51 attorneys general that participate in the national task force, which is led by Indiana, North Carolina and Ohio.

The DOJ noted that fraudsters are accused of stealing an estimated $29.8 billion through scam calls in 2021.

The agency also provided tips on how to avoid scams and unwanted calls (wording theirs):

Be wary of callers who specifically ask you to pay by gift card, wire transfer, or cryptocurrency. For example, the Internal Revenue Service does not accept iTunes gift cards.

Look out for prerecorded calls from imposters posing as government agencies. Typically, the Social Security Administration does not make phone calls to individuals.

If you suspect fraudulent activity, immediately hang up and do not provide any personal information.

