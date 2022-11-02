Another Beautiful Day

Lots of sunshine coming up
Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Key Takeaways

  • Sunshine Continues
  • Warm Temperatures
  • Rain Likely By Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will bring more pleasant weather to the region. Near record warmth anticipated through the end of week and while we may come up just short, this could be one of the warmest starts to month on record. Southerly winds will usher in the warmer air and sunshine. Our next weathermaker arrives Friday with a good chance of storms. This stalls out and keeps daily rain chances around through at least the first part of the weekend We will also see cooler air filtering in by next week.

Sunny skies are expected today. It will be warm with highs around 70 degrees. Clear skies continue tonight with lows in the lower 50s. Increasing clouds Thursday, but still dry. Warm with highs into the lower 70s.

Showers and storms return Friday with highs in the 60s. Periods of rain expected through the weekend as highs start to dip through the 60s and into the 50s

