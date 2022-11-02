Bicyclist seriously injured after struck by Lodi driver

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LODI, Wis. (WMTV) - A bicyclist was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by an allegedly intoxicated driver in the Town of Lodi Tuesday afternoon, according to Columbia County officials.

Columbia County Dispatch Center received a 911 call shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday reporting a bicyclist had been hit by a vehicle on CTH J, where the caller also reported the same vehicle allegedly fleeing the scene. The caller was able to give officials a description of the vehicle and they direction they were driving.

Deputies from Columbia County, along with fire and EMS responded to the scene, where the bicyclist was then transported to the hospital.

With assistance from the Lodi Police Department, officials were able to identify the vehicle matching the description of the crash and during contact, the 43-year-old woman from Lodi allegedly showed signs of impairment.

Following officials’ investigation, the driver was arrested and taken to the Columbia County Jail for alleged hit and run causing great bodily harm and injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Lodi Police Department, Lodi Fire Department, Lodi EMS, and Blystones Towing.

