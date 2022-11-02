Dane County Farmers Market Holiday Markets coming to Monona Terrace

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Farmers Market is bringing Holiday Markets to Monona Terrace starting later in November.

Four Holiday Markets will be held at Monona Terrace starting on Nov. 19 that will feature a special selection for the holiday season.

The Holiday Markets will be held on Nov. 19, Dec. 3, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17 in Exhibition Hall B for each market except Dec. 10, when it will be held in Ballroom ABCD.

The markets are open to the public from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

Special holiday items at the markets will include Wisconsin-grown cranberries, potatoes, vegetables, baked goods, artisan cheese and a selection of meats. In December, the selection will also include locally produced soaps, candles, wreaths and dried flowers.

Coffee will be available for purchase at each of the markets, and parking is available in the Monona Terrace Parking Facility for $5.

The Dane County Farmers Market will continue to be held outdoors on Saturday, Nov. 5 and Saturday, Nov. 12 from 6:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

