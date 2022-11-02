Defense attorney says teenager accused of attempted homicide will receive treatment

Dylan Lenz, 17, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
Dylan Lenz, 17, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide.(Dodge Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Lauren Taillon
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FALL RIVER, Wis. (WMTV) - The attorney for Dylan Lenz released a statement on Tuesday, saying Lenz will be receiving treatment while he’s out of jail on cash bond.

Dylan Lenz is the 17-year-old accused of stabbing and running over a girl in Beaver Dam on Oct. 15. His attorney Chris Van Wagner released the statement to remind people of Lenz’s age and saying we have a justice system where the accused are innocent until proven guilty.

He also said Lenz would not be attending work or school at this time.

Lenz cash bond was posted for $150,000. According to the courts, he is not able to have any contact with the victim’s family.

His next court hearing is set for Nov. 17. For more information regarding this case, click here.

