MPD: Over 12 shell casings located on Madison’s west side

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police found over a dozen shell casings on Madison’s west side Tuesday night after multiple callers reported that shots were fired.

Madison Police Department responded around 7:20 p.m. to the 7100 block of Flower Lane, which is near Vel Phillips Memorial High School and Thomas Jefferson Middle School.

MPD stated that officers did not locate any property damage and there were no injuries reported.

Officers are investigating what happened leading up to the gunfire and are going over evidence in the case.

Police urged anyone with information on this shots fired incident to call the agency at 608-255-2345 or call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. People can also submit a tip online.

