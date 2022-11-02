MPD: Suspect’s vehicle rolls after striking victim’s car multiple times.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect crashed into another person’s car multiple times “in a seemingly intentional way” outside East Towne Mall and ended up rolling her own vehicle, the Madison Police Dept. reported.

According to the MPD statement, the two individuals were involved in a physical fight outside the mall before the victim broke free and tried driving off. The suspect, a 30-year-old Madison woman, allegedly got into her vehicle and started chasing the victim.

The suspect was driving recklessly through the parking lot, the police report continued. She allegedly crashed several times into the fleeing car, which also contained the victim’s four children. Investigators believe the suspect was striking the car on purpose.

As a result of the crashes and reckless driving, the suspect’s vehicle ended up rolling, at which point the victim was able to get away, MPD stated. Its officers were called to the scene around 3:30 p.m. and, after the suspect was checked out by a team, they took her into custody.

The woman was booked into the Dane Co. jail on four counts of 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety, damage to property, disorderly conduct, and reckless driving.

