Key Takeaways

Unseasonably Warm

Storms Return

Cooler Next Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Continuing to feel like early fall and not late fall as sunshine and 70-degree temperatures continue on. Make some plans to get outside over the next 24 hours as some big changes will move in by the end of the week. This will bring widespread storm activity and heavy rain to southern Wisconsin. While the rain will be good news for the dry conditions we have had, it will cause problems for your outdoor plans. Keep an eye on the radar before you head out and about later this week.

Clear skies tonight. Mild temperatures around 50 with a light southerly wind. Mostly sunny early Thursday with increasing afternoon clouds. Gusty southerly winds developing 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph late day. Near record warmth in the lower 70s. Mostly cloudy Thursday night with mild lows around 60 degrees.

Scattered showers early Friday with storms becoming more likely by late day. Still warm with highs in the middle 60s. Storms continue Friday night with lows into the middle 50s. Periods of rain Saturday decreasing in coverage late day with falling temperatures through the 50s. Right now it looks like we will salvage the back half of our weekend with partly cloudy skies Sunday.

Cooler next week, but still well above normal with highs in the 50s to around 60 degrees. There will be more clouds than sunshine by midweek, but right now rain chances remain low outside of perhaps a sprinkle.

