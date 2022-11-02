Oregon showcases effects of post-pandemic grants on small businesses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An event in Oregon Tuesday showcased the impact of investment into small businesses post-pandemic.

State Department of Administration Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld toured Main Street in the Village of Oregon Tuesday.

Blumenfeld saw firsthand the Main Street Bounceback Grant Program impacted local small businesses.

Evers invested nearly $2 million into businesses in the Village of Oregon alone.

“Really the community is alive. And by the community supporting local businesses, we’re able to keep the ripple effect going of the economy here, and it is just so exciting and heartwarming to see,” Blumenfeld said.

The Main Street Bounceback Grant Program was announced in the spring of 2021. So far, it has helped more than 6,600 businesses across the state.

