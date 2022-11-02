A restaurant in Madison honors their loved ones for Día de los Muertos

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The start of November means Day of the Dead celebrations are underway. Workers at a restaurant in Madison spent the day honoring their loved ones.

Madison’s celebrated Día de los Muertos with decorations, traditional foods and music.

General Manager Christina Pardo says this day has meaning to her and her co-workers.

“We have a large Hispanic staff here and I want them to feel represented and you know be happy where they work and just in general have a place in Madison Wisconsin to celebrate that,” Pardo said.

Pardo says the holiday honors the life of loved ones who have died.

“I think day of the dead is a way to celebrate someone’s life with color, with music, with good food and drinks,” Pardo said.

Pardo says adding traditions is not only important for her staff but for the community. She says one customer was pleased to see Mole on the menu.

“She said she was almost in tears because it reminded her of back home,” Pardo said.

The team at Madison’s created an altar to honor their loved ones.

“One employee, his mom is on the altar. I have my mother, my grandmother and even my dog,” Pardo said.

Chef Chino Vicente says this is a way to introduce new dishes to customers.

“I think this food here is more authentic of all. People say the food is very different from the menus,” said Vicente.

Pardo stresses that Madison’s is a place where people can get a taste of home every now and then.

“We do not only serve burgers and fries,” Pardo said. “We serve huevos rancheros, we serve carnitas with salsa verde. We have a Chile de árbol hot sauce.”

The holiday is celebrated para dos días. La primera y segunda en noviembre.

The staff at Madison’s say they are hopeful this is a start to adding more cultural traditions.

