Rhinelander Hodags voted ‘Best mascot in America’

Rhinelander High School was in the final round for the best sports mascot in America competition.
A panel of three judges, including the Hodag himself, provided scoring for the contest.
By Tony Langfellow
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s official! The Hodags have been voted the best mascot in America, all thanks to you and your votes. Rhinelander High School was in the final round for the best sports mascot in America competition.

It was the only Wisconsin High School mascot in the championship. The Hodag was created in 1893 and has become the unique symbol of Rhinelander.

Rhinelander won with 63.04 percent of the vote, with a total of 183,455 votes. The poll closed Nov.1.

