Stoughton poll workers receive active shooter training

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Poll workers in Stoughton are receiving active shooter training ahead of Election Day in Wisconsin.

Election inspectors greet voters, check registration and make sure the process runs smoothly. However, Stoughton volunteers trained extra to prepare for the worst, though they still hope for the best.

Stoughton City Clerk Candee Christen has contemplated security training for election volunteers for a few years, but when the Stoughton PD approached her with similar thoughts, they decided to make it a reality for the 2022 Wisconsin midterm elections.

“We just need to be aware of our surroundings for many situations,” Christen said. “It’s a fine line. We don’t want to scare them. We want them to feel comfortable coming to the polls to work for us.”

The ALICE program (alert, lockdown, inform, counter and evacuate) training prepares election workers in the event of an active shooter situation on Election Day.

“I want everybody to come vote,” Christen said. “I want everyone to feel safe.”

Renee Juve voted early in-person and said it’s imperative to express one’s right.

“Well we have a say in how we want our government to run and how it’s going to affect us individually and as a town,” Juve said.

She has voted for more than 35 years and said she’s never felt unsafe and the process became more secure.

Juve said she trusts election workers and their integrity.

