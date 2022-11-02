Stoughton poll workers receive active shooter training

Poll workers trained to handle an active shooter emergency through the Stoughton Police Department’s facilitation of the ALICE program.
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Poll workers in Stoughton are receiving active shooter training ahead of Election Day in Wisconsin.

Election inspectors greet voters, check registration and make sure the process runs smoothly. However, Stoughton volunteers trained extra to prepare for the worst, though they still hope for the best.

Stoughton City Clerk Candee Christen has contemplated security training for election volunteers for a few years, but when the Stoughton PD approached her with similar thoughts, they decided to make it a reality for the 2022 Wisconsin midterm elections.

“We just need to be aware of our surroundings for many situations,” Christen said. “It’s a fine line. We don’t want to scare them. We want them to feel comfortable coming to the polls to work for us.”

The ALICE program (alert, lockdown, inform, counter and evacuate) training prepares election workers in the event of an active shooter situation on Election Day.

“I want everybody to come vote,” Christen said. “I want everyone to feel safe.”

Renee Juve voted early in-person and said it’s imperative to express one’s right.

“Well we have a say in how we want our government to run and how it’s going to affect us individually and as a town,” Juve said.

She has voted for more than 35 years and said she’s never felt unsafe and the process became more secure.

Juve said she trusts election workers and their integrity.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a man is unconscious in a grain elevator.
Winnebago man dies at grain bin facility in Seward
A red swamp crayfish
Wisconsin DNR announces first invasive species criminal conviction
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
A video captured an impressive basketball shot made by a UPS delivery driver who joined the...
VIDEO: UPS driver makes impressive basketball shot while making a delivery

Latest News

Wisconsin outside hitter Sarah Franklin warming up before the Badgers match against Minnesota.
Sarah Franklin earns second Player of the Week honor
A coronavirus testing center scrutinized nationwide for its testing practices has paid a...
Inside Wisconsin’s investigation of ‘Center for COVID Control’
Poll workers trained to handle an active shooter emergency through the Stoughton Police...
Poll workers train to react to an active shooter situation
A coronavirus testing center scrutinized nationwide for its testing practices has paid a...
Inside Wisconsin’s investigation of ‘Center for COVID Control’