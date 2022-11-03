64-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash with deer

TOWNSHIP OF OTSEGO, Wis. (WMTV) - A Montello man is dead after hitting his motorcycle with a deer, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Dispatch got a call just before 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday and the caller said they saw a man hit a deer with his motorcycle, then get thrown off the bike.

First responders arrived to the Township of Otsego shortly after the report, and Medflight was called. The 64-year-old man was pronounced dead some time later by the Medflight doctor.

The man’s name has not been released yet while his family is being notified, according to police.

Multiple agencies responded to the crash, including Rio Fire Department, Wyocena Fire Department, Rio EMS, Rio Police Department, Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, Life Star EMS, UW Medflight, Columbia County Medical Examiner’s Office and Blystones Towing.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.