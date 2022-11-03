Amish buggy driver badly hurt in Lafayette Co. crash

(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF ELK GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was seriously hurt Wednesday evening when a vehicle collided with an Amish buggy on a Lafayette Co. highway, the county’s Sheriff’s Office reports.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a man was riding in the two-horse buggy shortly after 6:30 p.m. as it went down State Hwy. 81. The Sheriff’s Office report states the buggy was hit from behind by a 16-year-old driving a 2005 Buick, which was also badly damaged by the crash.

Emergency crews rushed the buggy’s driver to a local hospital with a head injury before he was flown to another facility, the report said. The teen driving the Buick had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for examination.

One of the horses that was pulling the buggy had to be put down at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office noted.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A red swamp crayfish
Wisconsin DNR announces first invasive species criminal conviction
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
A 71-year-old bicyclist is injured after a collision with a vehicle on John Nolen Drive at...
MPD: Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle on John Nolen Dr.
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion, which Powerball says is the second largest in its...
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner

Latest News

Extended Forecast
Sunshine and Warm Temperatures Today
Middleton volleyball heads to state
Middleton volleyball heads to state
Verona Area High School reached the WIAA Division 1 Boys State Soccer Tournament and will play...
Verona boys soccer to play in state tournament
The McFarland Police Department is investigating a series of break-ins over the weekend, which...
Madison-area police departments shed light on recent run of break-ins