Amish buggy driver badly hurt in Lafayette Co. crash

TOWN OF ELK GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was seriously hurt Wednesday evening when a vehicle collided with an Amish buggy on a Lafayette Co. highway, the county’s Sheriff’s Office reports.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a man was riding in the two-horse buggy shortly after 6:30 p.m. as it went down State Hwy. 81. The Sheriff’s Office report states the buggy was hit from behind by a 16-year-old driving a 2005 Buick, which was also badly damaged by the crash.

Emergency crews rushed the buggy’s driver to a local hospital with a head injury before he was flown to another facility, the report said. The teen driving the Buick had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for examination.

One of the horses that was pulling the buggy had to be put down at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office noted.

