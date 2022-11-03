Beltline wreck involving police cruiser causes major delays

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash involving a Madison Police Department cruiser and a driver allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop Thursday afternoon caused major delays on the Beltline, the police department reports.

According to an MPD statement, another law enforcement agency had tried stopping the vehicle prior to the wreck, which happened around 12:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes near the W. Broadway interchange.

As crews worked to clear the scene, Dept. of Transportation cameras show long lines of vehicles backed up by the wreck. The highway reopened around 2:30 p.m.

The Madison Police Department is investigating a crash on the Beltline at the W. Broadway intersection, on Nov. 3, 2022.

The two officers in the MPD cruiser were taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure, the report stated, adding that they are expected to be okay. The fleeing driver was taken into custody after the wreck.

The Wisconsin State Patrol will take over the investigation into any criminal allegations against the fleeing driver, as the Madison Police Dept. is now considered a victim in the incident, an MPD spokesperson explained. The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office will handle any part involving traffic violations.

clarification: An earlier version of this story indicated the vehicle involved in the collision was stolen and had been based on the initial police report. A later update from the police department confirmed that the vehicle had not been stolen.

