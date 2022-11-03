Dane County agencies conduct joint stolen vehicle operation

(NBC15)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Deputies from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, along with officers from other local and state agencies, conducted a joint operation Thursday that targeted vehicle thefts and resulted in three arrests.

The agencies conducted several traffic stops during the four-hour operation. The operation resulted in the recovery of one stolen vehicle in the City of Madison, three additional arrests, two recovered firearms and the recovery of “a significant amount” of controlled substances, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

Charges for the 21-year-old, 26-year-old and 24-year-old that were arrested are pending investigations by several involved agencies.

The Sheriff’s Office is reminding citizens to continue securing their residencies and vehicles and removing valuables, firearms, keys and garage door openers from their vehicles. Citizens should not leave their vehicles running and unattended.

Stolen vehicles have been used to commit other crimes in the area such as gas drive-offs, thefts, burglaries, drug dealing and shots fired incidents, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Involved agencies included Wisconsin State Patrol, Madison Police, UW-Madison Police, Monona Police, Fitchburg Police, Maple Bluff Police, Deforest Police, Middleton Police, Sun Prairie Police, McFarland Police, Verona Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

This operation was occurring at the same time as the crash involving law enforcement cruisers and another vehicle Thursday afternoon, but the vehicle in the crash was not reported stolen.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A red swamp crayfish
Wisconsin DNR announces first invasive species criminal conviction
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
A 71-year-old bicyclist is injured after a collision with a vehicle on John Nolen Drive at...
MPD: Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle on John Nolen Dr.
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion, which Powerball says is the second largest in its...
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner

Latest News

Madison police searching for suspect after couple scammed
Madison police searching for suspect after couple scammed
Ten-percent of the U.S. population struggles to put food on the table.
Second Harvest Implements Farm to Foodbank Initiative
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office: Fitchburg man arrested for 7th OWI
Hop Haus Brewing Company in Fitchburg is one of 30 venues participating in Madison on Tap
“Madison on Tap” aims to bring people to the craft beverage scene
Superintendents Dr. Leslie Bergstrom and Dr. Dana Monogue, from the Oregon and Middleton-Cross...
Schools on the ballot: Breaking down district referenda