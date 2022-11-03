Dane County agencies conduct joint stolen vehicle operation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Deputies from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, along with officers from other local and state agencies, conducted a joint operation Thursday that targeted vehicle thefts and resulted in three arrests.

The agencies conducted several traffic stops during the four-hour operation. The operation resulted in the recovery of one stolen vehicle in the City of Madison, three additional arrests, two recovered firearms and the recovery of “a significant amount” of controlled substances, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

Charges for the 21-year-old, 26-year-old and 24-year-old that were arrested are pending investigations by several involved agencies.

The Sheriff’s Office is reminding citizens to continue securing their residencies and vehicles and removing valuables, firearms, keys and garage door openers from their vehicles. Citizens should not leave their vehicles running and unattended.

Stolen vehicles have been used to commit other crimes in the area such as gas drive-offs, thefts, burglaries, drug dealing and shots fired incidents, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Involved agencies included Wisconsin State Patrol, Madison Police, UW-Madison Police, Monona Police, Fitchburg Police, Maple Bluff Police, Deforest Police, Middleton Police, Sun Prairie Police, McFarland Police, Verona Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

This operation was occurring at the same time as the crash involving law enforcement cruisers and another vehicle Thursday afternoon, but the vehicle in the crash was not reported stolen.

