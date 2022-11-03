DMV: 11 Columbia Co. wholesale car dealers have licenses revoked

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly a dozen Columbia County wholesale vehicle dealers had their licenses revoked over the weekend, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday.

The DMV revoked the wholesale dealer license of 11 Arlington dealers, located at 101 Skyline Drive. Wholesale dealers are prohibited from selling vehicles to the public at large and must only conduct transactions with other dealers.

The agency alleged that the businesses failed to follow administrative requirements, violating law when they failed to maintain a licensed business facility.

The dealers whose licenses were revoked are:

  • 800 Horsepower Inc
  • Auto Plex Wholesale LLC
  • Brilliant Motors LLC
  • Do Tell Auto LLC
  • Hers N His Auto LLC
  • Jordan Auto Group LLC
  • Luxury Auto Center LLC
  • Precision Auto Wholesale LLC
  • Right Here Dealership LLC
  • Supreme Auto Group LLC
  • Thomp Corp

The DMV said the license revocations went into effect on Oct. 29.

