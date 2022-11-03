DMV: 11 Columbia Co. wholesale car dealers have licenses revoked

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly a dozen Columbia County wholesale vehicle dealers had their licenses revoked over the weekend, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday.

The DMV revoked the wholesale dealer license of 11 Arlington dealers, located at 101 Skyline Drive. Wholesale dealers are prohibited from selling vehicles to the public at large and must only conduct transactions with other dealers.

The agency alleged that the businesses failed to follow administrative requirements, violating law when they failed to maintain a licensed business facility.

The dealers whose licenses were revoked are:

800 Horsepower Inc

Auto Plex Wholesale LLC

Brilliant Motors LLC

Do Tell Auto LLC

Hers N His Auto LLC

Jordan Auto Group LLC

Luxury Auto Center LLC

Precision Auto Wholesale LLC

Right Here Dealership LLC

Supreme Auto Group LLC

Thomp Corp

The DMV said the license revocations went into effect on Oct. 29.

