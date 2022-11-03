First Alert Day Friday-Saturday

Key Takeaways

Mild Temperatures Remain

Heavy Rain & Storms

Strong Winds Develop

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Big changes in the weather department as we round out the week and head into the weekend. A First Alert Day has been issued for Friday and Saturday. A frontal boundary will move in Friday with showers and storms becoming likely. Heavy rain and gusty winds are likely. Strong to severe storms are possible Friday night into Saturday morning as a Low Pressure moves through. This will bring an end to the rain, but gusty damaging winds develop for Saturday afternoon. It is a time period and weekend to stay weather aware!

Cloudy skies tonight with gusty winds developing out of the south 10-15 mph, gusting to 30 mph. Warm temperatures with lows around 60 degrees. Isolated showers early Friday becoming more likely by Friday afternoon. Widespread heavy showers and storms developing by Friday evening. Warm temperatures into the lower 60s. Winds out of the south 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph. Heavy and strong storms continue Friday night with near steady temperatures into the middle 50s.

Strong the severe storms are likely Saturday morning before rain tapers off. Early highs around 60 falling through the afternoon. Strong winds developing during the afternoon 20-30 mph gusting to 40 mph. Calmer conditions start to move in by Saturday night and Sunday. Sunday should be much nicer with partly cloudy skies and highs into the upper 50s.

A bit unsettled heading into next week with a chance of rain Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Another good chance of storms by Friday. Temperatures will remain above normal, but cooler than we have had this week.

