Gas prices really jumped in the past day, AAA numbers show

By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - You’re not imagining things when you pass the gas station. Prices have gone up in the past several days and they’ve gone up fast. Just waiting an extra day to fill the tank may have cost you a couple dollars at the pump.

AAA reported Wednesday the average cost of a gallon of gas in Madison leaped by more than 17 cents in the past day. With drivers shelling out, on average, $3.844 per gallon, they are paying nearly 30 cents more than last Wednesday.

And, drivers in Wisconsin’s capital shouldn’t get any ideas about heading down to the Janesville and Beloit area for any relief. Their prices are rising even faster! In a single day, the average price spiked by nearly a quarter, from $3.616 per gallon on Tuesday to $3.855 now. Going back to last week, prices were almost 40 cents lower, at $3.475 per gallon.

The one silver lining in AAA’s report is that both communities are paying 7-11 cents less than they were a month ago.

Statewide, the one-day rise has been just shy of 10 cents, while across the country it’s a little more than that. In reporting these numbers Wednesday, AAA blames tight supply coupled with rising oil prices for the recent increases and warned drivers may be paying more and more until those factors have abated.

