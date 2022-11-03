Grand Lighted Holiday Parade returns to Beloit

The Grand Lighted Holiday Parade is returning to downtown Beloit this holiday season.
By Abriela Thiel
Nov. 3, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grand Lighted Holiday Parade is returning to downtown Beloit this holiday season.

The Downtown Beloit Association said the fan-favorite event will return to downtown Beloit on Friday, Nov. 25.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2020 and 2021 the parade was offered in reverse, with the floats staying in place while vehicles drove through to see the displays.

“We are so thrilled to bring back this favorite event for our entire community,” DBA Executive Director Shauna El-Amin said. “We appreciate our residents’ patience as we navigated the COVID-19 pandemic with the stationary parade the last few years. We truly look forward to seeing everyone lining the streets of downtown and watching Santa’s arrival at First National Bank.”

The schedule of events for the night will be as follows:

  • 5 p.m. - Live music will start at the First National Bank Plaza
  • 6 p.m. - Santa will arrive for the tree lighting at the Plaza
  • 6:15 p.m. - Lighted parade will begin along Grand Avenue (from 3rd Street to Horace White Park)
  • 7 p.m. - Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for photos and visits at Walnut Creek Awards (400 E. Grand Ave.)

The Downtown Beloit Association also wants to let the public know that they are working with the City of Beloit emergency partners to provide enhanced parade security as a precaution.

“The City of Beloit Police Department is taking every precaution to ensure our residents have a safe and enjoyable celebration,” Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles said. “I commend the men and women of the Beloit Police Department, Beloit Fire Department, and the Department of Public Works for working together on this holiday weekend to help protect our neighbors.”

The Downtown Beloit Association said as part of these precautions, parade-goers will likely see an increased number of police cars and other vehicles securing the route.

