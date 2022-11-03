Javier, Astros pitch 2nd no-hitter in World Series history

The American League champion Houston Astros and the National League champion Philadelphia...
The American League champion Houston Astros and the National League champion Philadelphia Phillies meet in the 2022 World Series.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Cristian Javier and Houston’s bullpen combined on just the second no-hitter in World Series history, silencing a booming lineup and boisterous ballpark as the Astros blanked the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0 Wednesday night to even the matchup at two games each.

The only previous no-hitter in the World Series was a perfect game by Don Larsen of the New York Yankees against the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1956.

Javier and three relievers weren’t perfect, but they were close. Plus, they’d done this before: Javier, the starter in a combined no-hitter against the New York Yankees in June, was pulled with a no-hitter in progress after 97 pitches this time.

Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly each followed with a hitless inning, ensuring this year’s championship will be decided this weekend back at Minute Maid Park.

But first, Game 5 on Thursday night in Philly: Astros ace Justin Verlander will again chase that elusive first World Series win when he faces Noah Syndergaard.

They can only hope to pitch as well as Javier.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A red swamp crayfish
Wisconsin DNR announces first invasive species criminal conviction
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
A video captured an impressive basketball shot made by a UPS delivery driver who joined the...
VIDEO: UPS driver makes impressive basketball shot while making a delivery
The Lancaster School District is investigating one of its teachers in response to a Facebook...
Former Lancaster High School student levels accusations against teacher

Latest News

Middleton volleyball heads to state
Middleton volleyball heads to state
Verona Area High School reached the WIAA Division 1 Boys State Soccer Tournament and will play...
Verona boys soccer to play in state tournament
The McFarland Police Department is investigating a series of break-ins over the weekend, which...
Madison-area police departments shed light on recent run of break-ins
car break-ins
McFarland PD report car break-ins