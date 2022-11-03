Madison-area police departments shed light on recent run of break-ins

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The McFarland Police Department is investigating a series of break-ins over the weekend, which falls into a more significant trend sweeping the Madison area.

“In the last month, I would say we’ve seen a resurgence in car break-ins, garage burglaries, and similar type crimes,” said the Madison Police Department’s public information officer, Hunter Lisko. “Just because you think you live on a quiet street or a safe neighborhood, it doesn’t make you immune from these car thieves.”

McFarland Police Chief Aaron Chapin says the thieves have a signature style. A car patrols down the middle of a street as several people get out, running up and down the road, looking for an open car or way into a garage. Chief Chapin says teens typically carry out the crimes in a stolen car that is later dumped.

“We’ve been seeing this type of behavior from these crews going around; it’s usually four or five, likely juveniles to late teens,” said Chief Chapin.

Lisko says criminals hunt for valuables and guns, and such crimes are how weapons end up in the wrong hands. Lisko and Chapin say there are a few ways to defend yourself and your neighbors, including keeping cars locked and saying something if you see something.

“Make sure all of your valuables are removed from your vehicle, make sure it’s locked, do the double check, make sure your vehicle is entirely locked up if you can park in an inside garage, absolutely do that and make sure your garage door is closed,” said Lisko.

Lisko adds the Good Neighbor Project through the MPD is another way to combat crime as a neighborhood. The program helps neighborhoods connect with local officers and spreads safety tips for crime prevention.

“We know from these videos the vehicle will often be sitting in the middle of the street with its lights off; that’s not normal; people don’t drive down the middle of the road and stop in the street and have people get out, if you see something like that, call the local police,” said Chapin.

