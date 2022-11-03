Madison leaders, community members bring awareness to homeless crisis

(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - November is Homelessness Awareness Month here in Wisconsin, and Madison community members and leaders gathered at the Wisconsin State Capitol Wednesday to call for change.

The event was hosted by the Dane County Homeless Service Consortium who said the purpose of the event is to build much needed awareness of the homeless crisis in the state.

An advocate for families experiencing homelessness Jani Koester said the issue of homelessness here in Wisconsin is not going away anytime soon.

“I’ve been doing this work a long time and when I first started there were probably 100 identified students in the Madison schools, and it’s not unusual now to have 1,100-1,200 students by the end of the school year identify as experiencing homelessness,” Koester said.

Rachel Litchman faced homelessness as a teen and she agrees not enough is being done in the state to combat the ongoing problem.

“When I came here, I was experiencing housing insecurity, and I still am honestly experiencing some housing insecurities,” Litchman said. “I’ve noticed when I’ve been trying to search for resources I can’t find them, so for me in the Chicago area something really important was there was an emergency shelter for youth, we don’t have that here.”

She said state and federal systems need to be held accountable.

“Homelessness really starts with different systems and so working to change those systems is really important, for me it was child warfare system, justice systems. All of the systems play a role; either they’re inaction or action.”

Both Koester and Litchman hope the community begins to identify which systems are contributors to homelessness and which are assisting in finding a solution.

