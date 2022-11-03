Madison police introduce new hire for recently created data-driven role

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Madison Police Department welcomed a new employee this week. His civilian role was created within the last city budget for the police department.

Dr. Eleazer (Lee) Hunt is now the Police Director of Data, Reform, and Innovation.

“He is going to take over our record section, our crime analysis section, and our data and technology section,” said Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes. “His role will be first to evaluate what we do well, how we can improve on existing processes and procedures, and most importantly, how we can make the job as a police officer easier, safer, and communicate better with our community.”

Dr. Hunt is a Buffalo, New York native who started in his new role on Monday. According to his LinkedIn page, Dr. Hunt describes himself as a “an accomplished leader with extensive experience in project management, GIS, and Public Safety. For more than 25 years, I have worked in the public sector and multiple local governments leading teams, and advancing public safety by pairing effective crime reduction strategies with innovative technology,”

Chief Shon Barnes (left) welcomes Dr. Lee Hunt to the Madison Police Department (Tim Elliott)

Dr. Hunt says moving to Madison was a no-brainer.

“It (MPD) has an international reputation as being an innovative agency,” he said. “My main goal is to make the processes that officers and staff have to do for their jobs, simpler.”

Chief Barnes says he will look to Dr. Hunt or provide his department with hard data so they can react appropriately going forward.

“I don’t look at data as being good or bad, it is what it is,” said Chief Barnes. “So we look at data not to drive us, but to inform our decision-making.”

Despite the pressures of being in a brand-new role, Dr. Hunt believes he is the right man for the challenge.

“For me, data is never overwhelming,” he said “What we have to do with data is to be able to have the correct technology, the correct software, the correct applications to process it, store it, and analyze it, and be able to present that data out in very discreet and packaged ways”

Chief Barnes believes Dr. Hunt’s role will help his department achieve its goals.

“Right now, we are in the area of police reform. We are in the area where people want to know what their tax dollars are going for -- how are people remaining safe, how are we reducing crime, how are we engaging the community.”

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.