Madison police searching for suspect after couple scammed

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An older couple lost several thousands of dollars when scammers showed up on the victims’ doorstep after convincing them their daughter was in jail, the Madison Police Department reported Wednesday morning.

According to MPD’s report, the scam began when the victims received a call from people claiming their daughter had been arrested and the couple needed to pay the bail. The report noted the suspects “put on a convincing ruse throughout their interactions with the couple.”

Once the victims believed their daughter was locked up, the scammers arrived at their door Monday to collect the supposed bail money, MPD stated. It was not long after the couple handed over the cash that they realized the scam and called police.

Investigators were able to obtain an image of one of the suspects and released it along with their report. The picture shows a man with a tattoo on the back of his neck that is either of a Batman logo or a generic bat. He was wearing a ball cap, jeans, and a shirt that read, “Rocky Mountain High.”

Full image of suspect accused of participating in a scam that cost a Madison couple several thousands, the Madison Police Dept. reported. (Madison Police Dept.)

Anyone with information about this person or the scam is asked to call the police department at 608-255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Online tips can be made at p3tips.com

