“Madison on Tap” aims to bring people to the craft beverage scene

Hop Haus Brewing Company in Fitchburg is one of 30 venues participating in Madison on Tap
Hop Haus Brewing Company in Fitchburg is one of 30 venues participating in Madison on Tap(Tim Elliott)
By Tim Elliott
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new program is now underway in Madison encouraging people to explore city’s vibrant craft beverage scene. It’s called Madison on Tap. There are more than 30 different venues to check out. From popular local breweries like Great Dane and Hop Haus, to distilleries like Yahara Bay and Wollersheim Winery.

“Visitors and resident can go to these places check in get some great discounts while they are there and enter themselves for some rewards along the way,” said Rob Gard, the communications director with Destination Madison.

Destination Madison, the tourism entity here in town, wanted to find a way to get people to explore outside the box.

“Well, we were looking for a way to really show what Dane County is and has to offer for visitors and get people away from the typical places they come, and we realized that every corner of Dane county has a very interesting beverage story to tell,” said Gard.

Hop Haus Brewing Company has two locations, one in Fitchburg and the other in Verona. Both...
Hop Haus Brewing Company has two locations, one in Fitchburg and the other in Verona. Both sites are participating in Madison on Tap(Tim Elliott)

You can sign up here. The more locations you check into, the more rewards you will received. Check into 12 of the locations and you are automatically entered into a sweepstakes for a craft beverage get away.

Gard says so far, the program has been live for two weeks and proving to be pretty popular.

“We reached out hoping to find 12-15 partners for this and we got over 30 because it is such a strong scene. And it gets people to explore parts of the county and community that they might not otherwise visit and to sample some tremendous beverages we have to offer,” said Gard.

Gard says 1,000 people have already signed up and the program.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A red swamp crayfish
Wisconsin DNR announces first invasive species criminal conviction
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
A 71-year-old bicyclist is injured after a collision with a vehicle on John Nolen Drive at...
MPD: Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle on John Nolen Dr.
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion, which Powerball says is the second largest in its...
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner

Latest News

Madison police introduce new hire for recently created data-driven role
Gas prices really jumped in the past day, AAA numbers show
Police are trying to identify this suspect who is accused of participating in a scam that cost...
Madison police searching for suspect after couple scammed
Generic police lights
Suspect took own life after Lafayette Co. deputy fired at him during chase