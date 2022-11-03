“Madison on Tap” aims to bring people to the craft beverage scene

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new program is now underway in Madison encouraging people to explore city’s vibrant craft beverage scene. It’s called Madison on Tap. There are more than 30 different venues to check out. From popular local breweries like Great Dane and Hop Haus, to distilleries like Yahara Bay and Wollersheim Winery.

“Visitors and resident can go to these places check in get some great discounts while they are there and enter themselves for some rewards along the way,” said Rob Gard, the communications director with Destination Madison.

Destination Madison, the tourism entity here in town, wanted to find a way to get people to explore outside the box.

“Well, we were looking for a way to really show what Dane County is and has to offer for visitors and get people away from the typical places they come, and we realized that every corner of Dane county has a very interesting beverage story to tell,” said Gard.

Hop Haus Brewing Company has two locations, one in Fitchburg and the other in Verona. Both sites are participating in Madison on Tap (Tim Elliott)

You can sign up here. The more locations you check into, the more rewards you will received. Check into 12 of the locations and you are automatically entered into a sweepstakes for a craft beverage get away.

Gard says so far, the program has been live for two weeks and proving to be pretty popular.

“We reached out hoping to find 12-15 partners for this and we got over 30 because it is such a strong scene. And it gets people to explore parts of the county and community that they might not otherwise visit and to sample some tremendous beverages we have to offer,” said Gard.

Gard says 1,000 people have already signed up and the program.

