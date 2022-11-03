Man arrested after alleged vehicle chase through multiple counties

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 30-year-old man that led officials on a vehicle chase through multiple counties was arrested Thursday morning in Green Lake County, the sheriff’s office stated.

The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office said it learned that a pursuit happening with a driver, who was believed to be armed, in Columbia County was about to cross over into its county. The pursuit started in Dane County, authorities later learned.

Columbia County officials stopped pursuing the vehicle as the driver was going northbound on State Highway 73 and into Green Lake County.

Green Lake County deputies attempted to stop the suspect vehicle, but said it was going more than 85 mph.

Instead of chasing the vehicle, Green Lake County deputies attempted to clear out traffic from major intersections and determine a route to alert neighboring areas.

The Princeton Police Department also attempted to stop the vehicle, but lost sight of it in the city. Deputies checked the area to see if the vehicle had crashed, but could not find it or the driver.

Marquette County Sheriff’s Office officials found that the suspect vehicle was stopped around 11:55 a.m. near County Highway E near the Marquette County line. Marquette County Sheriff’s Office arrested the man, with assistance from Green Lake County officials.

Officers found a firearm during the arrest.

Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office stated that felony eluding charges are expected to be filed in multiple counties.

