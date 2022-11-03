Man shoots thief who stole mother-in-law’s car while making Amazon deliveries, police say

Police in Missouri say an Amazon delivery driver had her personal car stolen while she was making a delivery. (Source: KMOV)
By Russell Kinsaul and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - Police in Missouri say they have arrested three people in connection with stealing an Amazon driver’s personal vehicle.

According to Sunset Hills police, an Amazon driver’s black BMW was stolen Monday around 5 a.m. in a neighborhood when the worker left it running while delivering a package.

Police said a group of men got out of an SUV and into the BMW before driving away.

Richmond Heights Police Chief Gerry Rohr told KMOV that the delivery driver’s son-in-law used the vehicle’s remote tracking function to track down the car.

Rohr said the son-in-law caught up to the vehicle at an intersection and confronted the group, which led to him shooting the driver in the leg.

The BMW became disabled at an intersection near Interstate 64, and the suspects ran past the police department and into a nearby neighborhood.

Authorities said two adults and a juvenile ended up being arrested, along with two handguns recovered.

The police chief said he doesn’t condone the son-in-law’s actions but understands his motivation since his mother-in-law needs her car to make a living. Rohr said the vehicle theft problem has gotten so bad that he wouldn’t be surprised if other victims took matters into their own hands.

According to KMOV, Amazon drivers make deliveries as early as 4 a.m., and drivers use their own cars for such early deliveries.

Rohr said the son-in-law will likely face a charge of unlawful firearm use.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A red swamp crayfish
Wisconsin DNR announces first invasive species criminal conviction
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
A video captured an impressive basketball shot made by a UPS delivery driver who joined the...
VIDEO: UPS driver makes impressive basketball shot while making a delivery
The Lancaster School District is investigating one of its teachers in response to a Facebook...
Former Lancaster High School student levels accusations against teacher

Latest News

The American League champion Houston Astros and the National League champion Philadelphia...
Javier, Astros pitch 2nd no-hitter in World Series history
Middleton volleyball heads to state
Middleton volleyball heads to state
Verona Area High School reached the WIAA Division 1 Boys State Soccer Tournament and will play...
Verona boys soccer to play in state tournament
The McFarland Police Department is investigating a series of break-ins over the weekend, which...
Madison-area police departments shed light on recent run of break-ins
car break-ins
McFarland PD report car break-ins