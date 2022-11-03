Middleton volleyball head to state

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Both the boy’s and girls’ volleyball teams of Middleton High School play in the state tournament this week in Green Bay.

There was a large send-off celebration for both teams outside Middleton High School on Wednesday. Families gathered to send their best wishes to the athletes.

The fifth-seed boy’s team takes on Catholic Memorial in the quarterfinals on Thursday, November 3. On the girls’ side, the Cardinals take on Divine Savior Holy Angels (DSHA) on Thursday as well.

The 8-team tournament consists of a best-of-five-sets match to determine the Division 1 state champion for both boys and girls volleyball. The competition is a single-elimination format and takes place at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.