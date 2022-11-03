MPD: Beltline wreck between police cruiser, stolen car causing delays

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash involving a Madison Police Department cruiser and a driver allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon is causing major delays on the Beltline, the police department reports.

According to an MPD statement, another law enforcement agency had tried stopping a stolen vehicle prior to the wreck, which happened around 12:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes near the W. Broadway interchange.

Crews are still working to clear the scene. Dept. of Transportation cameras show long lines of vehicles backed up by the wreck.

The Madison Police Department is investigating a crash on the Beltline at the W. Broadway intersection, on Nov. 3, 2022.

The two officers in the MPD cruiser were taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure, the report stated, adding that they are expected to be okay. The fleeing driver was taken into custody after the wreck.

The incident is still developing. MPD plans to provide updates when they are available. Until then, drivers in the area heading west are asked to find another route.

