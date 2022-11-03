MPD: Two vehicles struck by BB guns on East Washington

By Abriela Thiel
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two vehicles believed to be damaged by a BB gun are being investigated by the Madison Police Department.

Just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, officers received a call that a vehicle had been struck by a BB gun on East Washington Ave. Just a few minutes later, officers received a second call about another vehicle being struck, according to MPD.

The first incident occurred near Blair St. on East Washington Ave. when a woman got into her parked car. Just after getting in, she told police she heard the rear window get damaged and potentially shot out. MPD said it is believed that the damage was caused by a BB gun.

A few minutes after the first incident, MPD officers received a second call that another vehicle had also been struck by BB gunfire. The second incident happened on East Washington Ave. near First St.

MPD said the two incidents are being investigated together, as the department believes they are connected. Officers are reviewing physical and digital evidence related to the incidents. They said the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about these incidents, call Madison Police at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

