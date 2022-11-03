Patrons evacuated after fire at Fish Tales Restaurant in Lodi

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Guests were evacuated Wednesday from a Lodi restaurant after a fire broke out in the kitchen, fire department officials said.

Lodi Area Fire Department Assistant Chief Nate Sievers said the report of a fire and smoke in the kitchen came in just after 4:45 p.m. at Fish Tales Restaurant, located at W12690 WI-188 in Lodi.

When officials arrived, they noted fire wasn’t visible from the outside of the building. Patrons were able to safely exit the building and no one was hurt as a result of the fire.

Sievers said fire officials were able to contain the fire to the kitchen and there didn’t appear to be any exterior damage to the restaurant.

Sievers also said that the restaurant’s owner was working with contractors and was hopeful it would get back up and running again as soon as possible.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Sievers thanked several area fire departments that assisted in putting out the fire, including Sauk City, Arlington and Prairie du Sac.

