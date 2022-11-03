Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office: Fitchburg man arrested for 7th OWI

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 35-year-old Fitchburg man was arrested Wednesday night for allegedly driving under the influence for the seventh time, according to the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Rock Co. officials said they pulled the man over for speeding around 11:40 p.m. near West Highway 14 and North Tuttle Road in Porter Township.

According to authorities, the Fitchburg man showed signs of impairment when a Rock Co. Sheriff’s deputy first spoke with him. He was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated after further investigation by the deputy. It was also found that the man had six prior OWI convictions.

The 35-year-old was taken to the Rock Co. Jail on his 7th offense OWI. He will have his initial court appearance Thursday.

