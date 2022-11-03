Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office: Fitchburg man arrested for 7th OWI

(MGN Online / Christian Sullivan / U.S. Air Force)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 35-year-old Fitchburg man was arrested Wednesday night for allegedly driving under the influence for the seventh time, according to the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Rock Co. officials said they pulled the man over for speeding around 11:40 p.m. near West Highway 14 and North Tuttle Road in Porter Township.

According to authorities, the Fitchburg man showed signs of impairment when a Rock Co. Sheriff’s deputy first spoke with him. He was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated after further investigation by the deputy. It was also found that the man had six prior OWI convictions.

The 35-year-old was taken to the Rock Co. Jail on his 7th offense OWI. He will have his initial court appearance Thursday.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A red swamp crayfish
Wisconsin DNR announces first invasive species criminal conviction
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
A 71-year-old bicyclist is injured after a collision with a vehicle on John Nolen Drive at...
MPD: Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle on John Nolen Dr.
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion, which Powerball says is the second largest in its...
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner

Latest News

Madison police searching for suspect after couple scammed
Madison police searching for suspect after couple scammed
Ten-percent of the U.S. population struggles to put food on the table.
Second Harvest Implements Farm to Foodbank Initiative
Hop Haus Brewing Company in Fitchburg is one of 30 venues participating in Madison on Tap
“Madison on Tap” aims to bring people to the craft beverage scene
Superintendents Dr. Leslie Bergstrom and Dr. Dana Monogue, from the Oregon and Middleton-Cross...
Schools on the ballot: Breaking down district referenda