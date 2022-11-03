Schools on the ballot: Breaking down district referenda

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There are 81 referendum questions regarding public schools on ballots around the state — including 24 districts in our viewing area.

Oregon School District Superintendent Dr. Leslie Bergstrom and Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District Superintendent Dr. Dana Monogue sat down with NBC15 on Thursday to preview some of the referenda in the area, and what they mean.

Dr. Bergstrom and Dr. Monogue break down what the referenda address specifically, and what’s at stake as we approach the midterm election on November 8.

