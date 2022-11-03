Starring as Salome: Soprano relishes role with Madison Opera

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Operatic soprano Amanda Majeski is performing in the title role of Salome with the Madison Opera this weekend at Overture Hall. Majeski has performed all over the world, including at the Met in New York, the Lyric Opera in Chicago, in Rome, Madrid, Hong Kong, and Paris. Opera News says Majeski has, “established herself as an artist of singular finesse and aristocratic energy”.

John Stofflet spoke with Amanda Majeski about the Salome production, her career, and why she chooses to make Wisconsin her home.

John Stofflet: Amanda, so nice to have you here! The Madison Opera promotional flyer about Salome says, “Religion and desire combine in this explosive musical drama featuring a scandalous dance and a shocking kiss”. There’s also a beheading-perfect for Halloween week. Tell us about Richard Strauss’ Salome, and why this production is a must-see?

Amanda Majeski : Oh, the music. Let’s start there. It’s some of the most fantastic, brilliant music ever written. I think it expresses the drama of this biblical story that most of us have some sort of familiarity with. But the music takes it to the next level of drama. Strauss so brilliantly puts this right on the surface in his writing. Anybody, even if you have never been to an opera before in your entire life, can be moved by this music. And then we have this incredible production that explores the nuances of this story of abuse of power of a young woman, who is trapped in her situation…and the devastating results of that abuse and what comes from it.

Soprano Amanda Majeski starring as Salome in the Madison Opera production. (Ross Zentner | Ross Zentner (Madison Opera))

Stofflet: What made a young Amanda go, ‘I want to become an opera singer?’

Majeski: I fell into it, quite honestly. I danced a lot in my high school time and grade school time. When I auditioned for the musical, I didn’t get in. So I said to my mother, you know I’ve been studying dance for some time, so I think it might be time to take some voice lessons. I found this voice teacher and had every intention of singing musical theater like Les Mis and Rent, and she brought out 24 Italian Art Songs and I thought, what is this? But the more I studied, the more I fell in love with it, the more I thought my voice might be suited for it. So that led me to pursue it in college and beyond, and the ball kept rolling from there, and here I am.

Amanda Majeski as Salome (Ross Zentner | Ross Zentner)

Stofflet: Your husband is also an opera singer and has a role in Salome. Despite the fact you sing all over the world you’ve chosen to live in Sheboygan. Why Sheboygan?

Majeski: Well, we have family in Sheboygan. I grew up in Gurnee, Illinois, which isn’t too far from the Wisconsin border. So we moved because of family but we stay because we have just have a lovely community of neighbors and friends and supporters. It’s just a really lovely place to live…not to mention it’s right by Lake Michigan, so we get down there and take frequent walks with our dog quite a bit.

Stofflet: Explain for those who have maybe never performed in front of a live audience what it feels like for you 5 minutes before the curtain goes up?

Majeski: (laughs, heartily)....Well, I could say it’s exhilarating, because that’s really true. It’s quite exhilarating. It’s also extremely terrifying because there’s so much unknown, unexpected. You know, you prepare as much as you can, and you take the time to rehearse and you study and you put all of yourself, and all your vulnerability into the preparation of this performance. So there’s this expectation that you want it to be everything that you hope it is and that you move people by your performance. There’s all of this rush of anticipation that comes from it. So, as long as you make peace with it, you’re all good, but it’s a process.

Amanda Majeski dances as Salome in the Madison Opera production of the same name. (Ross Zentner (Madison Opera))

Stofflet: And you can use that energy in the performance?

Majeski: Absolutely, it goes straight into the character.

Amanda Majeski performs in the title role of Salome with Madison Opera Friday at 8, and Sunday at 2:30 at Overture Hall. Click here for ticket information.

Scene from Madison Opera's production of Salome (Ross Zentner | Ross Zentner (Madison Opera))

