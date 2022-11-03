Sunshine and Warm Temperatures Today

Rain Likely Friday and Saturday
Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast(wmtv)
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Key Takeaways

  • One More Unseasonably Warm Day
  • Heavy Rain at Times Friday and Saturday
  • Sunshine Returns Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Warm temperatures and sunshine will continue for another day before a cold front and low pressure move in.  This will bring widespread storm activity and heavy rain to southern Wisconsin. While the rain will be good news for the dry conditions we have had, it will cause problems for your outdoor plans.

Skies will be mostly sunny for most of today with a few afternoon clouds rolling in. Gusty southerly winds developing 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph late day. Near record warmth will be experienced again today with highs reaching the lower 70s. Mostly cloudy will be seen tonight with mild lows around 60 degrees.

Scattered showers are possible early Friday with storms becoming more likely during the afternoon. It will still be warm with highs in the middle 60s. Storms continue Friday night with lows into the middle 50s. Periods of rain are still expected Saturday decreasing in coverage late day with temperatures falling through the 50s. Right now it looks like we will salvage the back half of our weekend with mostly sunny skies Sunday.

Cooler temperatures move in next week, but still well above normal with highs in the 50s to around 60 degrees. There will be more clouds than sunshine by midweek, but right now rain chances remain low.

Click Here for the WMTV Interactive Radar
Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A red swamp crayfish
Wisconsin DNR announces first invasive species criminal conviction
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
A 71-year-old bicyclist is injured after a collision with a vehicle on John Nolen Drive at...
MPD: Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle on John Nolen Dr.
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion, which Powerball says is the second largest in its...
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner

Latest News

Warming October
Near Record Warmth
Lots of sunshine coming up
Another Beautiful Day
Extended Forecast
Another Beautiful Day
We'll be close to record highs, especially on Wednesday.
Starting November feeling more like September