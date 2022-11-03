Sunshine and Warm Temperatures Today

Key Takeaways

One More Unseasonably Warm Day

Heavy Rain at Times Friday and Saturday

Sunshine Returns Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Warm temperatures and sunshine will continue for another day before a cold front and low pressure move in. This will bring widespread storm activity and heavy rain to southern Wisconsin. While the rain will be good news for the dry conditions we have had, it will cause problems for your outdoor plans.

Skies will be mostly sunny for most of today with a few afternoon clouds rolling in. Gusty southerly winds developing 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph late day. Near record warmth will be experienced again today with highs reaching the lower 70s. Mostly cloudy will be seen tonight with mild lows around 60 degrees.

Scattered showers are possible early Friday with storms becoming more likely during the afternoon. It will still be warm with highs in the middle 60s. Storms continue Friday night with lows into the middle 50s. Periods of rain are still expected Saturday decreasing in coverage late day with temperatures falling through the 50s. Right now it looks like we will salvage the back half of our weekend with mostly sunny skies Sunday.

Cooler temperatures move in next week, but still well above normal with highs in the 50s to around 60 degrees. There will be more clouds than sunshine by midweek, but right now rain chances remain low.

