Suspect took own life after Lafayette Co. deputy fired at him during chase

BROWNTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - The man who died late last month during a confrontation in which a Lafayette Co. deputy fired a shot took his own life, state law enforcement officials determined.

In an update released Wednesday morning, the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice (DOJ) stated its Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) found that, while the deputy did fire, it was a bullet shot from the fleeing individual’s gun that claimed his life.

The DOJ previously explained the chase that resulted in the man’s death began on October 22 with an unidentified incident in Dubuque, Iowa. After the man crossed into Wisconsin, law enforcement chased him through Grant Co. and towards Lafayette Co.

The driver allegedly drove at the deputy, who had laid down a spike strip, and it was at this point the deputy fired, according to the new DOJ statement. The driver made it to Green Co. before crashing the vehicle and took off on foot.

A gunshot was heard, and the man was later found near State Hey. 11, west of County M. First responders tried saving his life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene and a gun was found nearby.

No law enforcement officials were injured during the confrontation.

The deputy is currently still on administrative leave, per the Sheriff’s Office’s policy, the DOJ noted. The DCI is leading the investigation with the help of the Wisconsin State Patrol and several other agencies.

