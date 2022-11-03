Verona boys soccer to play in state tourney

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Verona Area High School reached the WIAA Division 1 Boys State Soccer Tournament and will play in Milwaukee on Thursday evening.

The Wildcats play in the semifinals against Sussex-Hamilton this Thursday, November 3 at 7 p.m. for the right to play in the state championship match. The winner of this match will face the victor of Marquette vs. Hudson.

Kohler Engines Stadium at Uihlein Soccer Park is the host site of the state tourney.

Verona seeks to conclude their season on the highest note possible with a state championship. More details on the Boys State Soccer Tournament can be found on the WIAA’s website.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.