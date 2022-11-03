Volunteers with SSM Health transform leftover medical sterilization material into tote bags

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thanks to volunteers with SSM Health in Madison, patients at the healthcare facility will now have a sustainable way to stay organized.

The Blue Tote Program ensures that leftover medical sterilization supplies are put to good use, organizers said. Volunteers with the program take the wrapping that safeguards sterilized surgical instruments, and sew them into reusable bags.

Lead volunteer Dianne Schmidt said their group of volunteers have created and distributed almost 5,000 bags since the start of the program in 2015.

“I enjoy it and I think there are multiple benefits because it keeps me busy and it also helps to involve the patients, the hospital, you know save the environment a little,” Schmidt said.

Director of volunteer services and guest relations Joanne Johnson said the program is a win-win and directly aligns with St. Mary’s overarching values.

“These bags are truly made by love, or with love, for our volunteers,” Johnson said. “They are just an amazing group of individuals who are so compassionate about St. Mary’s, and they want to give back, and some of them can’t come into the hospital to volunteer so this is an opportunity for them to give back to an organization that they love and to support our patients.”

According to Johnson, the group was recognized at the state level two weeks ago when they were awarded the Wisconsin Award for Volunteer Excellence (WAVE).

“On the outside of the blue bag there’s a label and it says ‘Made with love from a volunteer.’ And so it’s really special, it’s a unique program and we’re very proud of all of our sewing volunteers, especially for being recognized at the state level for this recognition; it was well-deserved.”

