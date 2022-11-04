Beaver Dam store awarded state-funded makeover

(City of Beaver Dam)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A downtown Beaver Dam business is set to be transformed thanks to a state-funded program.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) selected Art on the Town, a downtown Beaver Dam store, as one of three winners for the annual Main Street Makeover Contest. The store will receive funding and assistance to improve their storefronts.

Businesses located in one of the state’s 34 Wisconsin Main Street and 89 Connect Communities were able to nominate themselves for a makeover. WEDC will give the winning businesses up to $5,000 to go towards improvements, ranging from interior and exterior design improvements or personalized assistance to improve the business’s image and operations.

The three winners were chosen based on scope, scale and opportunity to achieve their vision through the makeover program. The businesses will work with Main Street staff and consultants from a Milwaukee-based interior design firm on a renovation plan and a transformation event in the spring.

The renovated businesses will be unveiled during a public celebration with local and state officials.

Art on the Town expanded their studio from pottery painting to include wheel throwing classes and canvas and board painting. The expansion led to a need for increased marketing and a revamped space to accommodate the larger customer base.

Market Street Boutique in De Pere and Minocqua Popcorn & Puffs in Eagle River also won the contest. The makeovers will take place in spring 2023.

