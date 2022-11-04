Curl up with a book by a local female author!

By Leigh Mills
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This weather may make you want to curl up and read a book. But did you know that Madison has a number of award-winning female authors?

BRAVA Magazine Editorial Director Shayna Mace sat down with NBC15 on Friday in conjunction with the release of BRAVA’s final issue of the year to share some fun tid-bits for book lovers.

Highlights include: why Madison is an inspiring place to write, how Madison shows up in local novelists’ books, a favorite reading spot for some local authors and how a local author wrote a middle-age book for girls.

To learn more about local female authors and to read the full feature, check out BRAVA Magazine’s November/December edition either in print or online.

