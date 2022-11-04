DHS awards $12 million in funds to elderly, disability care professionals

Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Nov. 3, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Grants totaling $12 million are set to be awarded to organizations focused on improving home and community-based services for people who are elderly or have disabilities, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced Thursday.

The money will go to 43 organizations that support all people throughout the 72 counties in Wisconsin. DHS said the organizations have projects aimed at improving and expanding the direct care workforce in Wisconsin.

“These grants provide immediate support to our direct care workers who work tirelessly to ensure some of our most vulnerable residents have the services and supports they need to live independently in their communities,” DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said.

The multi-million-dollar grant was made possible by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and officials say it will improve the lives of those striving to live independently.

“We are proud to support the work of the organizations receiving these funds in their efforts to ensure quality care that will help strengthen our community-based programs,” Timberlake continued.

