DNR changes shooting range hours for daylight savings

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several Wisconsin shooting ranges will be changing their hours to accommodate daylight savings, which starts Sunday, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminded users Friday.

The DNR said the operating hours for the Yellowstone, Columbia and Wautoma shooting ranges will all be shortened to align with the changing lighting after daylight savings. All three ranges will open at 10 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. starting on Monday to support safe shooting opportunities for users.

Yellowstone is open Wednesday-Monday, Columbia is open Thursday-Tuesday and Wautoma is open Sundays-Saturday, according to the DNR.

Officials say these times will remain in place until March 11 when the hours will be extended to 6 p.m.

