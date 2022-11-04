DNR officials offer safety guidelines, law refreshers as gun deer season approaches

Gun deer season will kick off Nov. 19, and DNR officials are offering safety tips and general hunting reminders to hunters to make sure they stay safe and out o
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gun deer season will kick off Nov. 19, and DNR officials are offering safety tips and general hunting reminders to hunters to make sure they stay safe and out of trouble during the season.

DNR officials offered reminders from baiting regulations to safety precautions.

“Wear your body harness, make sure that your connected to a tether line always have three points of contact while climbing in and out of the stand that means two hands one foot two feet one hand,” DNR Deer Program Specialist Jeffrey Pritzl said.

Officials continued, reminding that for counties where chronic wasting disease has been recorded, baiting is prohibited. They encourage hunters in these counties to use natural vegetation to lure deer.

Additionally, DNR officials said there is a hotline to report hunting violations that may be causing issues, noting that there is a confidential and texting tip line that may be near the person they are reporting.

The DNR encourages hunters to take deer for their families and friends, but also reminds them that the deer should always be tested for CWD.

“The issue that we talk about in terms of minimizing potential from a human health standpoint. Although its never been documented to have transferred between deer and humans, every time someone potentially eats an animal you are replicating that experiment,” Pritzl said.

The DNR is also reminding the public to be aware of hunters as gun deer season approaches.

For more information about the hunt and registering, visit the DNR Deer Hunting homepage.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A red swamp crayfish
Wisconsin DNR announces first invasive species criminal conviction
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
A 71-year-old bicyclist is injured after a collision with a vehicle on John Nolen Drive at...
MPD: Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle on John Nolen Dr.
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion, which Powerball says is the second largest in its...
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks over Detroit Pistons' Isaiah Stewart during the...
Bucks match franchise record with 7th win to open season
The Wildcats practice prior to the State Tournament
Verona boys soccer to play in state tournament
Both the boys and girls teams are state bound
Middleton volleyball heads to state
A panel of three judges, including the Hodag himself, provided scoring for the contest.
Rhinelander Hodags voted ‘Best mascot in America’