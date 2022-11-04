DNR officials offer safety guidelines, law refreshers as gun deer season approaches

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gun deer season will kick off Nov. 19, and DNR officials are offering safety tips and general hunting reminders to hunters to make sure they stay safe and out of trouble during the season.

DNR officials offered reminders from baiting regulations to safety precautions.

“Wear your body harness, make sure that your connected to a tether line always have three points of contact while climbing in and out of the stand that means two hands one foot two feet one hand,” DNR Deer Program Specialist Jeffrey Pritzl said.

Officials continued, reminding that for counties where chronic wasting disease has been recorded, baiting is prohibited. They encourage hunters in these counties to use natural vegetation to lure deer.

Additionally, DNR officials said there is a hotline to report hunting violations that may be causing issues, noting that there is a confidential and texting tip line that may be near the person they are reporting.

The DNR encourages hunters to take deer for their families and friends, but also reminds them that the deer should always be tested for CWD.

“The issue that we talk about in terms of minimizing potential from a human health standpoint. Although its never been documented to have transferred between deer and humans, every time someone potentially eats an animal you are replicating that experiment,” Pritzl said.

The DNR is also reminding the public to be aware of hunters as gun deer season approaches.

For more information about the hunt and registering, visit the DNR Deer Hunting homepage.

