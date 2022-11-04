In-person early voting ends for some communities

In-person early voting ends for some communities
In-person early voting ends for some communities(Marcus Aarsvold)
By Marcus Aarsvold and Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Early voters took to the polls in Southern Wisconsin and in some areas Friday marked the last time people could vote in-person absentee.

Voter James Blaich exercised his civic duty early because he thinks it’s an important part of living in Fitchburg.

He recently moved houses so he re-registered at the poll and though he felt the process is smooth, he said it could be easier.

”Why not do it electronically?” Blaich said. “I think security is really important when it comes to voting but I think it should be as easy as possible and I don’t think those things are mutually exclusive.”

Oregon voters Glenn and Kathy Bultman braved the rain to make their voices heard.

”We’re from Wisconsin!” Glenn said. “Whatever the rain or the weather is, is what we like!”

The couple votes early to avoid long lines on election day.

”I think it’s a very important election and given that we’re considered a swing state I think it’s really important that people get out and make their vote count,” Kathy said. “Especially in light of the not too satisfactory changes that have been made at the federal level.”

Oregon and Fitchburg closed early in-person voting on Friday, but the City of Madison Clerk’s Office continues early in-person voting for registered voters on Saturday and Sunday.

Deputy clerk Jim Verbick said turnout is going well

”I would expect nothing less out of Madison. We’re very enthusiastic about our civic duty,” he said. “It’s kind of up to the municipalities if they have resources and people to be there on a certain location on the weekends.”

He said smaller municipalities with fewer resources typically close over the weekend and per state law, polls are closed the Monday before the elction.

CityAbsentee ballots issuedAbsentee ballots returnedIn-person absentee votersRegistered voters
Madison44,65334,0458,741182,706
Janesville9,6168,4762,961
Fitchburg6,5965,7412,33718,256

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A red swamp crayfish
Wisconsin DNR announces first invasive species criminal conviction
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Amish buggy driver badly hurt in Lafayette Co. crash
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion, which Powerball says is the second largest in its...
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner
John Ramseier
Missing Verona man found

Latest News

One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
NB lane I 39/90 closed near DeForest after multi-vehicle crash
The campaign trail continues for those vying to secure Wisconsin’s senate seat, making a final...
Barnes, Johnson make final push ahead of election day
Early voting is ending for some in Fitchburg
Absentee voters submit ballots on last day
DNR changes shooting range hours for daylight savings