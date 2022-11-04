In-person early voting ends for some communities

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Early voters took to the polls in Southern Wisconsin and in some areas Friday marked the last time people could vote in-person absentee.

Voter James Blaich exercised his civic duty early because he thinks it’s an important part of living in Fitchburg.

He recently moved houses so he re-registered at the poll and though he felt the process is smooth, he said it could be easier.

”Why not do it electronically?” Blaich said. “I think security is really important when it comes to voting but I think it should be as easy as possible and I don’t think those things are mutually exclusive.”

Oregon voters Glenn and Kathy Bultman braved the rain to make their voices heard.

”We’re from Wisconsin!” Glenn said. “Whatever the rain or the weather is, is what we like!”

The couple votes early to avoid long lines on election day.

”I think it’s a very important election and given that we’re considered a swing state I think it’s really important that people get out and make their vote count,” Kathy said. “Especially in light of the not too satisfactory changes that have been made at the federal level.”

Oregon and Fitchburg closed early in-person voting on Friday, but the City of Madison Clerk’s Office continues early in-person voting for registered voters on Saturday and Sunday.

Deputy clerk Jim Verbick said turnout is going well

”I would expect nothing less out of Madison. We’re very enthusiastic about our civic duty,” he said. “It’s kind of up to the municipalities if they have resources and people to be there on a certain location on the weekends.”

He said smaller municipalities with fewer resources typically close over the weekend and per state law, polls are closed the Monday before the elction.

City Absentee ballots issued Absentee ballots returned In-person absentee voters Registered voters Madison 44,653 34,045 8,741 182,706 Janesville 9,616 8,476 2,961 Fitchburg 6,596 5,741 2,337 18,256

