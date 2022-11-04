Madison PD find man missing since Monday

Madison Police Department said Theodore (TJ) Weege has been missing since Oct. 31.
By Juliana Tornabene and Gillian Rawling
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department found the man Friday they had previously asked for the public’s help in locating.

Police stated in an incident report that Theodore “TJ” Weege had been missing since Halloween. In an update on Friday, it stated that he was found and no longer considered missing or endangered.

MPD thanked everyone who had helped with finding him in it’s report.

