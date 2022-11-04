Madison PD searching for missing man last seen on Monday

Madison Police Department said Theodore (TJ) Weege has been missing since Oct. 31.
Madison Police Department said Theodore (TJ) Weege has been missing since Oct. 31.(Madison Police Department)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who was last seen on Monday.

Police stated in an incident report that Theodore “TJ” Weege has been missing since Halloween.

Weege was described as being about 5′8″ tall and weighing around 150 pounds. His age was not provided. Police say he was last seen wearing a maroon waffle shirt.

Anyone who sees Weege should call the Madison Police Department. The non-emergency dispatch line is 608-255-2345.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A red swamp crayfish
Wisconsin DNR announces first invasive species criminal conviction
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
A 71-year-old bicyclist is injured after a collision with a vehicle on John Nolen Drive at...
MPD: Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle on John Nolen Dr.
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion, which Powerball says is the second largest in its...
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner

Latest News

Neighborhood Politics
Neighborhood Politics: Beaver Dam street has a history of ‘big sign wars’
jail
‘Serial burglar’ sentenced to over 3 years in federal prison
Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS)
DHS awards $12 million in funds to elderly, disability care professionals
Second Harvest Implements Farm to Foodbank Initiative
Second Harvest Foodbank fights hunger with Farm to Foodbank Initiative