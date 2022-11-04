Madison PD searching for missing man last seen on Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who was last seen on Monday.

Police stated in an incident report that Theodore “TJ” Weege has been missing since Halloween.

Weege was described as being about 5′8″ tall and weighing around 150 pounds. His age was not provided. Police say he was last seen wearing a maroon waffle shirt.

Anyone who sees Weege should call the Madison Police Department. The non-emergency dispatch line is 608-255-2345.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.